Canada will not recognize Taliban as Afghan gov’t – PM Trudeau



Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a news conference after visiting ETI Converting Equipment during his election campaign tour in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a news conference after visiting ETI Converting Equipment during his election campaign tour in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

August 17, 2021

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government following the Islamist movement’s takeover of Kabul, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan,” Trudeau told reporters. “They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force.”

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, Editing by Franklin Paul)