Canada wholesale trade likely up 3.9% in January – Statscan flash estimate

February 25, 2022

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian wholesale trade was most up 3.9% in January from December, on higher sales in building material and supplies, along with machinery equipment and supplies, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 68.6%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 84.6%

