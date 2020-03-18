Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel: Globe and Mail



A traveller wearing a mask reads a health pamphlet about novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he arrives at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren A traveller wearing a mask reads a health pamphlet about novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he arrives at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) – Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow trade and commerce to go on, the Globe and Mail reported https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canada-us-to-close-border-to-non-essential-travel on Tuesday, citing sources.

The two countries are finalizing a deal to close the borders to non-essential travel in order to control the spread of the coronavirus, the report said.

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Monday.

