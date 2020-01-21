Canada to unveil legislation to ratify USMCA deal on Jan. 29: Trudeau



FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

January 21, 2020

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – The Canadian government will unveil legislation to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal on Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of parliament’s return on Monday, Trudeau said Canada would immediately move forward on ratifying the trilateral trade pact with the United States and Mexico. Canada is the last country to ratify the deal.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)