Canada to present bill on ratification of new North American trade pact on Wednesday: source



FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

May 28, 2019

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government will formally present draft legislation to ratify a new North American trade pact to parliament on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Ottawa said last week that it would press ahead with moves to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement after the U.S. administration lifted tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum exports.

