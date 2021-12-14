Canada cuts budget deficit forecast, cites strong economy



Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/Files Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/Files

December 14, 2021

By Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government on Tuesday cut its deficit forecast for the current fiscal year, citing higher tax revenues and less emergency aid spending, while earmarking new funds to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a fiscal update, the finance ministry forecast the deficit would be C$144.5 billion in fiscal 2021/22, down 6.6% from the C$154.7 billion forecast in April.

“There is some spending that we didn’t know we would need to undertake when we presented the budget,” said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“But the reality is also the performance of the economy has been more robust than we forecast. The economy is stronger.”

In the update, coming as employment returns to pre-pandemic levels and inflation is near a two-decade high, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave few details on a campaign promise of C$78 billion ($60.7 billion) in fresh spending on everything from new housing to electrical vehicle rebates.

“This is not the master plan for the Canadian economy going forward. That will be in the budget,” Freeland told reporters in an appearance that was hastily switched to virtual after two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The government pledged C$4.5 billion toward the potential cost of responding to the Omicron variant, along with C$5 billion to help British Columbia recover from floods last month that destroyed roads and crippled rail access to a key port.

Still, the government slashed its forecast for 2021 real gross domestic product to 4.6% from 5.8% in April’s budget, citing disruptions in global supply chains. It revised up growth estimates for 2022 and 2023.

It also revised up its inflation forecast for the current year to 3.3% and said it now sees inflation averaging 3.1% in 2022.

The Bank of Canada has said it expects inflation to stay hot into 2022, returning closer to its 2% target in the second half of the year. Inflation hit an 18-year high at 4.7% in October, with November’s print due on Wednesday at 8:30am (1330 GMT).

Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio is now forecast to be 48.0% in 2021/22, versus 51.2% seen in April, falling to 44.0% in 2026/27.

Freeland, under fire from opposition legislator over the scale of spoending, said the government remained committed to its fiscal anchors of reducing the federal debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium-term and unwinding COVID-19-related deficits.

She declined to comment on whether the tens of billions in campaign promises to be detailed in the next budget would hit future deficit projections.

($1 = 1.2852 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa, additional reporting by Steve Scherer and David Gregorio)