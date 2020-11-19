Canada sheds 79,500 jobs in October: ADP



FILE PHOTO: A "Help wanted" sign is seen in the window of a bakery in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie FILE PHOTO: A "Help wanted" sign is seen in the window of a bakery in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

November 19, 2020

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian employment declined by 79,500 in October, led by job losses in the trade, transportation and utilities sector a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

It was the eighth straight month of job losses, with the September data revised to show 564,400 jobs were shed rather than a 240,800 decline. The report, which is derived from ADP’s payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)