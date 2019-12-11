Canada says it wants to ratify USMCA pact as soon as possible, gives no details



(Reuters) – Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said it was in Canada’s interests to ratify the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as soon as possible but did not give details.

Freeland told a televised news conference in Mexico City that Canada’s new Liberal minority government would first have to hold talks with opposition parties in the House of Commons.

