Canada says it wants to ratify USMCA pact as soon as possible, gives no details

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
December 11, 2019
(Reuters) – Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said it was in Canada’s interests to ratify the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as soon as possible but did not give details.
Freeland told a televised news conference in Mexico City that Canada’s new Liberal minority government would first have to hold talks with opposition parties in the House of Commons.
