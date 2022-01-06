Canada posts trade surplus of C$3.13 billion in Nov, highest since 2008



FILE PHOTO: A construction crane is seen above Brookfield's Bay Adelaide North, the third office tower to be constructed at their Bay Adelaide Centre complex property in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren FILE PHOTO: A construction crane is seen above Brookfield's Bay Adelaide North, the third office tower to be constructed at their Bay Adelaide Centre complex property in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 6, 2022

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada posted a trade surplus of C$3.13 billion ($2.45 billion) in November, the largest since September 2008, with imports and exports both hitting record highs, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.03 billion in November.

($1 = 1.2762 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith; Editing by Toby Chopra)