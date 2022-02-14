Canada offering up to C$500 million loan to Ukraine, lethal weapons – PM



FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will offer a loan of up to C$500 million ($393 million) to support Ukraine, which is bracing for a possible Russian invasion, and also said it would provide C$7.8 mln worth of lethal equipment and ammunition, the prime minister said on Monday.

“The goal of this support from Canada and our other partners is to dissuade Russia from pursuing its aggression towards Ukraine,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

($1 = 1.2725 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Chris Reese)