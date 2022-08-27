Trending

Canada, NATO leaders to bolster Arctic defenses

OTTAWA, ON - MARCH 07: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference on March 7, 2019 in Ottawa, Canada. Prime Minister Trudeau and top aides have been accused of meddling in a federal criminal investigation of SNC-Lavalin, a major Candian engineering firm. (Photo by Dave Chan/Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:12 PM PT – Saturday, August 27, 2022

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has further entangled his country’s relationship with NATO. On Friday, Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrapped up their multi-day meeting where they discussed Arctic Security at a Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake, Alberta.

“Today is an opportunity to further deepen the connection Canada has to NATO and continue the great work we’re doing, whether it’s in Ukraine or defending Canada’s… sort of NATO’s northern and western flank,” said Trudeau.

Both leaders said the renewed efforts to secure Canada’s northern region comes as enemies of the West, namely China and Russia, are looking to expand a military presence in the Arctic. NATO is reportedly growing its members in the Arctic region -with experts saying the acceptance of Finland and Sweden is near. Their acceptance would mean that Russia would be the only country in the region not a part of the Western Alliance.

“NATO is an Arctic alliance. Canada plays a very important part in that both with the radar sites, the NORAD the presence in the high north, but also, of course, with the advanced fighter jets, the air defense systems,” said Stoltenberg. “The… many advanced systems you have throughout Canada, which is, of course, important for the whole alliance.”

So far, Canada has contributed nearly $3.5 Billion to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Critics of the West’s measures believe that the conflict between those two countries was sparked from NATO forces creeping near Russia’s western border.

Meanwhile, reports say Stoltenberg could squeeze Canada for its mandated two-percent GDP contribution for NATO’s defense spending, a target Canada has a history of missing.

