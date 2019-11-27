Trending

Canada hails progress in USMCA talks

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with members of the media after a meeting at the U.S. Trade Representative’s office for talks on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

UPDATED 8:14 PM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Deputy Canadian Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is praising the progress made with the U.S. and Mexico to ratify the USMCA trade deal. While speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, Freeland stressed the USMCA is a positive new step to boost trade and investment between the three countries.

“We are glad to be here, to be working with our American and Mexican colleagues to get the new NAFTA across the finish line,” she said.

The deputy prime minister has echoed President Trump’s call for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push the deal through Congress and ratify it.

“Canada believes in this agreement, we have a strong interest in having this deal ratified by all three countries,” stated Freeland. “We are very supportive of the efforts being made by Ambassador Lighthizer, the efforts being made by Speaker Pelosi, and we are here to work to support all of those efforts.”

Freeland said she’s not sure when the deal will be ratified by all three countries and added “it may take as long as it takes.”

