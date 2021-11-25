Canada ‘extremely disappointed’ with U.S. raising softwood lumber duty rate -minister



FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects lumber on a conveyor belt at West Fraser Pacific Inland Resources sawmill in Smithers, British Columbia, Canada February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects lumber on a conveyor belt at West Fraser Pacific Inland Resources sawmill in Smithers, British Columbia, Canada February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

November 25, 2021

(Reuters) – Canada was “extremely disappointed” after the United States decided to increase duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said late on Wednesday.

“Canada calls on the United States to cease imposing these unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber products,” the minister said in a statement.

