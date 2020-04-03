Canada coronavirus cases rise to almost 12,000, death toll up by almost 20%



Surete du Quebec police officers set up a checkpoint for drivers approaching the province from neighbouring Ontario to enforce coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions near Saint-Zotique, Quebec, Canada April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

April 3, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada has recorded almost 12,000 cases of the new coronavirus and the death toll jumped by almost 20% from Thursday, according to data posted by the country’s public health agency on Friday.

The agency said on its Web site that cases gained by about 16% to 11,747 from 10,132 a day ago, and deaths climbed to 152 from 127 on Thursday.

