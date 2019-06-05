Canada appeals WTO ruling on U.S. lumber duties: official



FILE PHOTO: Softwood lumber is stacked at Groupe Crete, a sawmill in Chertsey, Quebec, Canada, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Softwood lumber is stacked at Groupe Crete, a sawmill in Chertsey, Quebec, Canada, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) – Canada has appealed against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling in a case it lost in April that would allow the United States to use “zeroing” to calculate anti-dumping tariffs on lumber, a WTO official said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland had already announced that Ottawa would appeal, saying U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber are “unfair and unwarranted”.

The WTO ruling approved a long-outlawed U.S. trade policy when a panel said Washington’s use of “zeroing” to calculate anti-dumping tariffs was permissible in the lumber case brought in 2017.

Zeroing calculates tariffs based on whether the domestic price of a product exceeds its U.S. import price after it is adjusted for transportation and handling costs.

