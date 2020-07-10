Canada adds 952,900 jobs in June on COVID-19 reopenings



FILE PHOTO: Trucks traverse the Ambassador Bridge, a main trade route linking Canada and the United States, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions remain in place in Windsor, Ontario, Canada July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio FILE PHOTO: Trucks traverse the Ambassador Bridge, a main trade route linking Canada and the United States, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions remain in place in Windsor, Ontario, Canada July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

July 10, 2020

By Kelsey Johnson and Julie Gordon

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada added 952,900 jobs in June on record service sector gains as more restaurants, stores and businesses reopened from COVID-19 closures, while the jobless rate was slightly worse-than-expected at 12.3%, data showed on Friday.

Canada has now regained some 1.2 million of the 3 million jobs lost from February to April as non-essential businesses across the country were shuttered to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 700,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 12%.

“It’s a pleasant high-side surprise,” Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. “It’s a big step in the right direction.”

The Canadian dollar <CAD=> was nearly unchanged after the jobs report at 1.3589 per U.S. dollar, or 73.59 U.S. cents.

Employment in the goods producing sector rose by 158,600, while the services sector gained a record 794,400 positions. Gains were split fairly evenly between 488,100 full-time and 464,800 part-time positions.

The June totals did not capture people who temporarily lost work due to COVID-19 closures and want to work, but are not currently looking for employment, Statscan said. Had those people been counted, the June unemployment rate would have been 16.3%.

(Additional reporting by Steve Scherer and Dale Smith in Ottawa, Fergal Smith and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)