Campos Neto says Brazil’s economy recovering quickly



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto speaks near Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes while leaving Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

July 7, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that the nation’s economy appears to be recovering quickly from the downturn caused by the novel coronavirus, a sentiment he has expressed repeatedly in recent days.

“We have, for example, income, traffic and energy consumption data,” he said in an interview with Record TV. “This information supports the idea that the worst is already behind us and we are going to have growth.”

