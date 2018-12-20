Campbell Soup names former Pinnacle Foods head Mark Clouse as CEO



The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 20, 2018

(Reuters) – Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N> on Thursday named former head of Pinnacle Foods Inc Mark Clouse as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 22, 2019.

Reuters reported the news earlier on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)