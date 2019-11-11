Cambodian opposition leader meets ambassador after house arrest lifted



FILE PHOTO - Cambodia's opposition leader and President of the National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha talks during an interview with Reuters in Prey Veng province, Cambodia May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring/File Photo FILE PHOTO - Cambodia's opposition leader and President of the National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha talks during an interview with Reuters in Prey Veng province, Cambodia May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring/File Photo

November 11, 2019

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha met on Monday with the French ambassador after his house arrest was lifted, though he remains charged with treason and is banned from politics and leaving the country.

Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks.

His house arrest was lifted as the European Union considers whether to cut preferential trade terms after a crackdown by Hun Sen, Cambodia’s authoritarian ruler of more than three decades.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)