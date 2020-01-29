CalTech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom: source



January 29, 2020

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The California Institute of Technology on Wednesday won a $1.1 billion jury verdict in a patent case against Apple <AAPL.O> and Broadcom <AVGO.O>, a Caltech legal team source said.

The Pasadena, California-based research university alleged that Broadcom wi-fi chips used in hundreds of millions of Apple iPhones infringed patents relating to data transmission technology.

