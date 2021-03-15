Calls for Cuomo’s removal continue amid harassment claims

OAN Newsroom

Troubles against Democrat Andrew Cuomo have continued to grow as the New York governor still denies any wrongdoing.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declined to say whether she believes Cuomo should resign. In an interview, the top Democrat said the governor should “look inside his heart to decide if he can still govern New York effectively amid the ongoing allegations.”

Pelosi added, she thinks residents should wait until the investigation is wrapped up to help determine if Cuomo’s still fit for the job. Her comments came after more than 50 state lawmakers, including a majority of House Democrats in New York’s and several of the states top Democrats, urged the governor to resign.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also called out Cuomo on Sunday. He said the sexual assault allegations along with the nursing home scandal have ruined his credibility. The mayor believes Cuomo will try to hold his position as long as possible, which could lead to a potential impeachment trial.

“So I think an impeachment proceeding will begin and I think he will be impeached,” stated the mayor. “He should resign right now because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID..he’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”

Despite the growing calls for his removal, the embattled governor has refused to step down and bow to cancel culture. “I’m not going to resign,” he stated. “I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people.”

Cuomo: "People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth." They sure do. — Jessica Bakeman (@jessicabakeman) March 12, 2021

Reporter Jessica Bakeman became the seventh woman to come forward last week. She joined the governor’s other accusers, which include former and current employees.

In the meantime, two federal prosecutors have been tasked with investigating the allegations against Cuomo while New York Attorney General Letitia James focuses her attention on his alleged nursing home death cover-up.

