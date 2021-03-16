Calls for Biden White House to act on border crisis continue to grow

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:14 PM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

With the White House failing to act on the current border crisis, several GOP lawmakers are now stepping in.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) are set to lead a Senate delegation to the southern border. The two senators announced they will accompany a group of lawmakers at the Rio Grande Valley next week to give them a tour of the border and hold a roundtable with local leaders.

The number of apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border is set to hit a record high.

Joe Biden halted wall construction, implemented catch-and-release, rescinded Trump era-policies to control entry, dismantled enforcement and deportations all while promising amnesty for illegal aliens. Instead of having a handle on the situation, Biden created a crisis. https://t.co/m0TXr2fNIo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 15, 2021

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the response by the Biden White House to the surge, saying the region was on track to see more people trying to enter than any time in the last two decades.

However, Republicans are continuing to blame the latest quandary on Biden’s soft immigration stance.

“The safety and security of Americans and our border is the job of the president,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said. “He is the one who created this and he is the one who can fix it.”

It just 2 months President Biden has created a crisis at the border by:

• Halting Wall construction

• Placing a moratorium on deportations

• Promising a pathway to citizenship to 11 million illegal migrants That's why I'm in El Paso, Texas. Watch live: https://t.co/5zXyrK785h — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 15, 2021

Republican leaders have taken aim at Biden’s reluctance to visit the border or acknowledge the growing situation.

In the meantime, calls to recognize the crisis are even coming from across the aisle, as Democrats are breaking the White House’s description of the ongoing surge of migrants.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Monday whatever message the Biden administration sent to migrants was interpreted the wrong way. The West Virginia senator is now one of a few Democrat lawmakers who have called the situation a “crisis,” amid the White House’s continued refusal to use the term

This came as Republicans have consistently insisted the administration is mishandling the rising numbers of migrant arrivals and illegal immigration as a whole.

“The sad part about all this, didn’t have to happen,” McCarthy stated. “This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration. There’s no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis.”