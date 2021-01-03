Californians take to streets for ‘Patriots Rose Parade’ after traditional event was cancelled

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

Over a thousand vehicles in support of the President came together in California for the traditional Rose Parade route after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) strict pandemic regulations shut down the annual event.

On Friday, protesters drove the path on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, chanting “Trump 2020,” with many holding American flags. Members of the congregation expressed their die-hard support for the President and desire to see the election results overturned.

“This is like a freedom, this is opening up our country, celebrating our country, our freedoms and hopefully the truth of the election,” a President Trump supporter stated.

The event, which was organized by Trump Unity Bridge, was also reportedly in protest of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s strict lockdown orders, which they said have drastically hurt local businesses.

Some caravaners called the governor’s orders “illegal,” pointing to Newsom’s hypocritical antics and the blatant examples showing his disregard for his own rules.

Participants reportedly came from all over the state to take part in what was dubbed the ”Patriot’s Rose Parade.”

The Rose Bowl game was recently moved to Texas due to California’s continued ban on spectators attending sporting events.

Reports said the traditional Rose Parade festivities bring in as much as $200 million for the Pasadena community, crucial funds which businesses struggling during the pandemic reportedly desperately need.

The largely GOP supported event came as a new measure to recall Gov. Newsom has garnered support, with the petition reaching nearly a million signatures as of this week.