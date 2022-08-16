California Representative indicted on criminal charges

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Former Congressman TJ Cox (D-Calif.) has been arrested by FBI.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning in Fresno, California. According to court documents, Cox was charged on 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud and one count of campaign contribution fraud.

Former California Democratic Rep. TJ Cox indicted https://t.co/Q4BF2vEkTK pic.twitter.com/qJKyIuzciL — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 16, 2022

Cox represented California’s 21st Congressional District from January 2019 to January 2021.