California Representative indicted on criminal charges

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Rep. TJ Cox, (D-CA), questions Gregory T. Monahan, Acting Chief U.S. Park Police National Park Police, during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Unanswered Questions About the US Park Police's June 1 Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square on July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Former Congressman TJ Cox (D-Calif.) has been arrested by FBI.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning in Fresno, California. According to court documents, Cox was charged on 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud and one count of campaign contribution fraud.

Cox represented California’s 21st Congressional District from January 2019 to January 2021.

