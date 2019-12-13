California power producer PG&E files amended reorganization plan



FILE PHOTO: Employees of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) work in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Employees of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) work in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester/File Photo

December 13, 2019

(Reuters) – California’s power producer PG&E Corp <PCG.N> said late on Thursday that it has filed for an amended reorganization plan, adding that it remains on track to getting the plan confirmed before a June 2020 deadline to exit bankruptcy.

The development comes less than a week after the company said it reached a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of some of the most devastating wildfires in California’s modern history.

