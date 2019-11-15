California high school shooter dies from injuries

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:30 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

The teen gunman who opened fire at a southern California high school is now dead. Los Angeles authorities said Friday that 16-year-old Nathan Berhow succumbed to his injuries following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This comes just a day after Berhow shot at students in the quad of a Santa Clarita high school, killing two and wounding three others before turning the gun on himself.

“One trauma victim was flown in — the 15-year-old that required the procedure — and the other victim was brought in by ambulance,” stated Dr. Boris Borazjani. “Both patients were sitting up with their families in the room that were conversating with each other.”

Officials said the attack reportedly lasted about 16 seconds from beginning to end. Police recovered several firearms during a search of the teen’s home — some were not registered.

Since the shooting, authorities have accumulated more information on the alleged shooter. He was described as a quiet and smart student who was on the honor roll. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly an active member of the boy scouts and was familiar with guns due to his late father being a hunter.

Investigators have still not yet determined a motive for the attack and the investigation remains ongoing.

Related: 2 dead in Calif. high school shooting, 16-year-old suspect dead