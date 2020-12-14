California fines Uber over assault probe – Bloomberg News

December 14, 2020

(Reuters) – Ride hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc was fined $59 million for failing to provide the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) with information on sexual assault and harassment claims, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The company’s permit could be suspended if it fails to pay the penalty within 30 days and comply with an administrative law judge’s ruling last December and January, the report said, citing the presiding officer of CPUC. (https://bit.ly/2KqHyBo)

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)