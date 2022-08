OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Thursday, August 18, 2022

There is a bill in the California assembly, and it could be voted on any day now, SB 300. It would get rid of provisions approved by CA voters and reduce penalties for heinous murderers. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Lauren Pettigrew, who’s brother was murdered, she fears his killers could go free.

MORE NEWS: Judge To Review DOJ Redactions Next Thursday