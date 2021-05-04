Calif. woman uses racist slur to accuse Latino policeman of ‘racism’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:15 PM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

A bizarre incident took place in Los Angeles County when an African-American woman was filmed using racist attacks to accuse a Latino police officer of racism.

“Here you go, Mexican racist,” the woman said to the officer. “You’re always going to be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that? You’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be.”

The incident happened on April 23 in San Dimas, California after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the woman in a white Mercedes for using her cell phone while driving.

Bodycam footage released Monday showed how the woman began an unprovoked verbal assault against the deputy.

“I started to record because you are a murderer,” the woman claimed. “I was not on my phone, I was recording you. You scared me and made me think you were going to murder me.”

Following the incident, the woman — who claims to be a teacher — filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Internal Affairs to get the deputy in trouble. However, Los Angeles police officials have sided with the officer.

“If you wanna call all of the deputies murderers, unfortunately, you’re doing the exact same thing, which you are excusing other people of doing against your own kind — of being racists, of being bigots,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “You’re exhibiting the exact same issue and it is no different.”

The sheriff’s department has identified the woman, but it has yet to comment on whether she’ll face any consequences for this vile attack on an officer.