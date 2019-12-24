Calif. veteran fatally shoots armed suspect during robbery

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:53 AM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

A California veteran defended his life and protected his coworker after being robbed at gunpoint. Earlier this week at a convenience store in Bay Point, store clerk and veteran Mark Kasprowicz allegedly shot and killed an armed robber who attacked him.

Surveillance footage showed the robber hop over the counter, pistol-whip Kasprowicz in the head and take the money from the register. Kasprowicz pulled out a gun from a nearby drawer.

The robber hit him excessively before taking off towards the door. The veteran then fired at and hit the suspect, who later died from the gunshot wound outside of the store.

“He pistol-whipped Mark and tried to get the money out. Mark actually took out the gun and shot at him. I’m so glad he’s okay, he’s a good employee.” – Kamal Sandhu, Kam’s Market Owner

In his own words: (surveillance video follows) Air Force Veteran Mark Kasprowicz tells @nbcbayarea how he he’s doing after he shot a robber in Bay Point overnight – leaving one suspect dead and another on the run. Live report at 11 and streaming at https://t.co/3w0gJl7DlU pic.twitter.com/ZxNLApjcr8 — Thom Jensen (@ThomJInTheBay) December 23, 2019

Kasprowicz said he acted on impulse to save himself and his coworker’s life. The Air Force veteran was treated for cuts on his head, but said he is thankful to be alive and ready to get back to work.

Officials said a second robber fled the scene and is still on the run.