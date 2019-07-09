Calif. teachers won’t notify parents if student leaves school for abortion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:06 AM PT – Tuesday, July 9, 2019

A leaked video from a meeting between the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the California Board of Education is depicting the controversial sex education reform efforts within the state.

The conservative group ‘Our Watch’ released the video in June, which shows ALCU staff attorney Ruth Dawson explaining how California teachers can help students obtain abortions without parental consent or knowledge.

Watch the full video here: The California Sex Ed Indoctrination

“Regardless of how old the student is, they can walk into a doctor’s office and consent to these services without parental consent,” she stated. “Those services are pregnancy and prenatal care, contraception and emergency contraception, abortion — and for these there is no parental notification.”

Dawson then explained how teachers and administrators are not allowed to mark a child absent or out for a medical procedure, and should, instead, record students with an “excused absence” if they leave school campus for an abortion or other sexual health-related procedures. These laws apply to children from kindergarten through 12th grade, who are all required to participate in the mandatory sexual education classes.

Later in the video, the ACLU provided instructions about “gender theory,” and said that it is illegal for parents to opt-out of just LGBTQ sex education. Critics of the state’s progressive sexual education program have said the explicit material goes too far for young children.

“I’m actually very supportive of inclusive sex education, but when I look at the framework and the comprehensive sexual education that is being taught right now and I see that they want to instruct fourth graders on mutual masturbation and they teach that homosexual feelings are felt by all and are normal…I think that goes beyond what sex education should be.”

— Michelle Thompson, parent

While parents and teachers debate if the new sex ed material is safe for children to view, or borderline pornographic, students will be subjected to learn about a wider range of reproductive health topics than ever before.