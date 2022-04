OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT – Friday, April 15, 2022

In a big win for California parents, COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren has been paused. California Senate Bill 871 would have mandated all California schoolchildren to get the vaccine to attend school and would get rid of any exemptions. One America’s Stella Escobedo caught up with one California parent who’s been fighting the mandates.