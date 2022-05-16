Calif. Senate passes bill that lets kids get healthcare without parental consent

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

The Golden State is moving forward with a bill that undermines families medical decisions. The California bill allows children from ages 12 to 17 to receive different forms of healthcare without parental consent.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee at the beginning of May and recently passed the Senate Health Committee. The vote was 21-7 with Sen. Ben Hueso (D-Calif.) and Melissa Hurtado (D-Calif.) voting ‘no.’

The authors of SB-871 and SB-866, Scott Weiner (D-Calif.) and Dr. Richard Pan, are known for authoring radical vaccine bills.

Mother and founder of the San Diego-based grassroots coalition Let them Breathe, Sharon Mckeeman noted the possibility of the bill being passed.

“If this were to pass, there is going to be a mass exit from the public school system,” said McKeeman. “We are seeing that families are outraged and concerned that this responsibility is being put on their children’s shoulders. All this decision making, instead of staying in the family unit…especially during a time of uncertainty.”

Golden State parent advocates have been fighting against these mandates in public schools and are concerned about the California Legislature undermining the family unit.

Given that Democrats hold a veto-proof majority in both chambers and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) doesn’t have any issues proposing vaccine mandates, it’s a possibility the Golden State could see this bill come to fruition.

Despite this, San Diego-based attorney and father, Scott Davison believes there is a path moving forward and “still hope for California.”

“We really need these parents to speak out and get more involved with their school system, so that this doesn’t become a reality that we just push off into the future,” concluded Davison.

The next step is for the California State Assembly to vote on the bill and for Gov. Newsom (D-Calif.) to veto the bill or sign it into law.