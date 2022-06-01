Calif. Senate candidate Mark Meuser discusses issues plaguing state

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:15 AM PT – Wednesday, June 1, 2022

The primary election in California is set for June 7. It has two Senate elections on the ballot. One is for the full six-year term starting January, while the other is for a special two-month term to fill the seat vacated by Kamala Harris. Voting for the same person for each spot is permitted. Right now, Democrat Alex Padilla is the incumbent.

A Senate candidate endorsed by the California Republican Party, Mark Meuser, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss issues facing the state ahead of the primary election.