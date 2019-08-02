Calif. removes arrest data from Harris years

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:33 PM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

California is making it difficult for primary voters to review the criminal justice record of presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. The state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation recently removed archives on incarceration rates from its website.

The reports contained information from Harris’ tenure as attorney general from 2011 through 2017. During that time, data shows more than 120,000 black and Latino citizens were sent to prison.

Harris has attempted to portray herself as a progressive on criminal justice on the campaign trail, but her record has faced growing scrutiny. Most recently, Harris was called out by one her 2020 challengers on the debate stage.

A state official said the change has nothing to do with Harris’ campaign, but rather to maintain compliance with a California law. The records are still available upon request.