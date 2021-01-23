Trending

Calif. regulators ban interstate billboard ads for cannabis

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: An airplane descends to land at Los Angeles International Airport above a billboard advertising the marijuana delivery service Eaze.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On Thursday, California’s ‘Bureau of Cannabis Control‘ mandated the removal of all existing ads on highways that cross state borders at any point.

The move follows a decision by a county judge, which found cannabis businesses can not legally advertise on billboards on interstate highways under Proposition 64.

This decision does not affect billboards which are on in-state freeways.

