Calif. regulators ban interstate billboard ads for cannabis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Thursday, California’s ‘Bureau of Cannabis Control‘ mandated the removal of all existing ads on highways that cross state borders at any point.

California's Bureau of Cannabis Control has issued a notice stating that billboards advertising cannabis must come down.https://t.co/5uEmZfVTsV — KSBY (@KSBY) January 23, 2021

The move follows a decision by a county judge, which found cannabis businesses can not legally advertise on billboards on interstate highways under Proposition 64.

The Cannabis Advisory Committee’s Annual Report is now online and available to all to view. Check it out here – https://t.co/xxHGtFbOgZ. Also, the webcast and all meeting materials from our last meeting can be found here – https://t.co/kdtTDfqMow. Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/qvrzvnFDqj — BCC Info (@BCCinfo_dca) December 30, 2020

This decision does not affect billboards which are on in-state freeways.