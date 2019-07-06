Trending

Calif. officials reach out to White House, Pentagon for assistance after earthquakes

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:30 AM PT – Sat. July 6, 2019

Officials in California are asking the Trump administration for assistance, following two powerful earthquakes near the city of Ridgecrest.

A fireman looks over a home Saturday, July 6, 2019 that burned after a earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif. The Friday evening quake with a magnitude of about 7.1 jolted much of California, cracking buildings, setting fires, breaking roads and causing several injuries while seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks. ( AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

On Friday, officials confirmed Governor Gavin Newsom spoke with the White House about an emergency declaration, to provide federal assistance for Kern and San Bernardino counties.

Crews have responded to numerous fires and reports of injuries in the aftermath of the quakes, which hit Thursday and Friday.

California’s military units will be deploying troops and resources for support and security operations, and officials are in touch with the Pentagon in the event more help is needed.

“We’ve also alerted the remainder of the California Military Department, so all of the California Army National Guard, the Air National Guard, and our California State Guard in the event additional resources are required,” said Maj. Gen. David Baldwin of the California National Guard. “I’ve also spoken with officials at the Pentagon so if we need any help from out of state from the active component or from any other state’s national guard that help will be on its way.”

