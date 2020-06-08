Calif. nail salon owners file second lawsuit calling for reopening

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:08 AM PT — Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Nail salon owners in California have filed a second lawsuit against the state as they still have not been allowed to reopen due to coronavirus concerns. The Pro Nail Association announced the lawsuit on Monday.

The suit alleges the California Department of Health‘s now-debunked claims that the first known COVID-19 case in the state came from a nail salon has caused significant damage to the industry.

“It was understood from the call that the first case of COVID-19 did not, in fact, come from a nail salon,” said Tan Nguyen, President of the Advance Beauty College.

The first lawsuit was filed back in May after nail salons across California were ordered to shut down as officials labeled them as “non-essential” businesses.

It's time to safely reopen small businesses in California. A Message to Newsom: https://t.co/XXcSd1LmNM via @YouTube @OANN — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, nail salons owners said they have not received any reopening guidelines as of yet.