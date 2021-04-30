Calif. mayors request state funding to fight homelessness, ask for $20B over next 5 years

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT – Friday, April 30, 2021

A group of mayors across California are asking the state’s ruling Democrats for additional funding to tackle the worsening homelessness crisis in their cities.

“Today we’re calling on state leaders to prioritize the much needed ongoing flexible investments that will empower local cities,” stated Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.

On Thursday, mayors from all over California asked the state for $20 billion to fight vagrancy over the next five years. In response, the California GOP asserted the policies of Sacramento Democrats have produced the rise in homelessness and even Democrat mayors appear to agree.

“This is the biggest crisis in California; we see it in our underpasses and overpasses, we see it under our bridges and, unfortunately, it’s not just there anymore in the shadows,” stated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “The pandemic of homelessness, which kills people disproportionately.”

With the right resources and with the help of our state, we can solve the homelessness crisis in L.A. and other major cities. The @CABigCityMayors are calling on state leaders to provide $4 billion in investment per year for our most vulnerable neighbors + build on our progress. pic.twitter.com/gWomONekUI — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 29, 2021

California posted a massive $15 billion fiscal surplus for the past year and yet millions of its residents face extreme poverty and homelessness. All the while, wealthy Democrats appear to be getting richer by the day.

“Let’s be clear what the consequences are in the worst cases, people die from homelessness,” Mayor Garcetti continued. “It is time for California at a moment of a historic surplus to speak to our values and step up.”

