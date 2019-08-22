Calif. man facing charges in alleged mass shooting plot at Long Beach hotel

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:46 AM PT — Thursday, August 22, 2019

Another person is faced with calling police to stop a mass shooting plot — this time in Southern California. News of 37-year old Rodolfo Montoya’s arrest came Wednesday, the same day a Tennessee man was arrested for planning an attack at a clinic in Washington, D.C.

Police talked to reporters about the Long Beach plot, saying Montoya was planning to open fire on both guests and staff at the Marriott Hotel next to the Long Beach Airport where he worked as a cook. The chief of police credited the suspect’s co-worker and his general manager for saving lives.

The worker told his boss what Montoya had told him regarding issues the cook had with the Human Resources Department. The general manager then alerted authorities Monday before the attack could be carried out. He said officers were able to arrest Montoya without incident on Tuesday.

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” stated Chief Robert Luna of the Long Beach Police Department. Those means included several weapons, which were discovered during the arrest.

“A search of the suspect’s residence in the city of Huntington Beach led to the seizure or multiple high-powered firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition as well as tactical gear, including an assault rifle and high capacity magazines which are illegal to posses in the state of California,” announced Chief Luna.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said the local police department takes all threats very seriously, especially ones they find credible. “Public safety has and will continue to be the most important priority for this city and this community,” stated the official. A judge set Montoya’s bond at $500,000.