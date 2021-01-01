Trending

Calif. health officials refuse to reveal data behind lockdown reversal

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, discusses the coronavirus as Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, listens at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:17 AM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

California health officials are facing backlash after appearing to reverse their position on lockdown orders.

In a video conference Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly addressed Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to lift stay-at-home orders in the Sacramento area despite it still reporting low ICU capacity.

Furthermore, Dr. Ghaly did not provide data to support the move. He only stated it was based on a projection for ICU capacity.

“We have to look about four weeks out, so that’s why you came in it one way…we exited through the order in a different way,” he stated. “Some of these elements can easily become less reliable or unstable based on community testing.”

Gov. Newsom had previously mandated lockdowns for any region that had less than 15 percent ICU capacity. As of Wednesday, the day after the stay-at-home order was lifted, the Greater Sacramento Region had an ICU capacity of just under 10 percent.

Meanwhile, several business owners have said the lifted order is a little too late. Multiple lawsuits have been filed regarding California’s strict coronavirus restrictions.

