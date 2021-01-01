Calif. health officials refuse to reveal data behind lockdown reversal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

California health officials are facing backlash after appearing to reverse their position on lockdown orders.

In a video conference Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly addressed Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to lift stay-at-home orders in the Sacramento area despite it still reporting low ICU capacity.

Furthermore, Dr. Ghaly did not provide data to support the move. He only stated it was based on a projection for ICU capacity.

“We have to look about four weeks out, so that’s why you came in it one way…we exited through the order in a different way,” he stated. “Some of these elements can easily become less reliable or unstable based on community testing.”

The #California Regional Stay at Home Order has been lifted, and now all counties are under the reopening guidelines of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. To find out which tier your county is in and what activities are allowed, visit: https://t.co/6LZ1lTWul4 pic.twitter.com/74awhTMGOe — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) January 26, 2021

Gov. Newsom had previously mandated lockdowns for any region that had less than 15 percent ICU capacity. As of Wednesday, the day after the stay-at-home order was lifted, the Greater Sacramento Region had an ICU capacity of just under 10 percent.

Case rates remain high throughout California. Most of the state remains in Purple, our most restrictive tier. We must continue to take health precautions: Wear a mask. Don't gather. Stop the spread. https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/0i6Cx9Hm1A — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, several business owners have said the lifted order is a little too late. Multiple lawsuits have been filed regarding California’s strict coronavirus restrictions.