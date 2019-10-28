Calif. Governor: We’re using all tools available to fight wildfires

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:36 AM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

California Governor Gavin Newsom said state officials are doing everything they can to tackle the eight major fires battering the Golden State. On Sunday, he told reporters power may be restored to many of the estimated two million people who are experiencing outages due to the fires.

The state dealt with eight major fires over the weekend, however, official’s main focus was on the Kincade Fire. This particular blaze has forced nearly 200,000 evacuations and has been driven by hurricane-force winds.

“Power shutoffs combined with Kinkaid make it for a more anxiety-inducing moment, but we’ll get our arms around the power and get that going back up starting tomorrow (Monday) in some parts of the state,” said Newsom. “And the day after the winds are supposed to be dying down, but it’s all hands on deck for this Kinkaid.”

#KincadeFire off John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, northeast of Geyserville in Sonoma County is 66,231 acres and 5% contained. https://t.co/0lE746SI6V pic.twitter.com/PwWfXi1PCf — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 28, 2019

The California governor declared a state of emergency on Sunday, and said all available resources are going toward fighting fires throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Newsom has launched a million dollar fund to assist key services hurt by power shutdowns as thousands of California residents remain in the dark. He put forth a $75 million fund for state and local governments this week to alleviate the impacts of the massive power shutoff. The funding can be used to secure backup energy sources for essential facilities like fire stations and health centers.