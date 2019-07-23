Calif. Gov. Newsom signs package of bills to combat homelessness

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:12 AM PT — Friday, September 27, 2019

California is continuing to work toward a solution to the state’s growing homelessness crisis. Lawmakers are passing new legislation, in hopes of combating one of the state’s most overwhelming problems.

State Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills on Thursday, which aim to reduce the number of homeless people living on the streets. In his State of State Address, Newsom promised to work toward solutions to stop the increase in the number of homeless people statewide.

“There’s another urgent moral issue we must confront — that’s this homelessness epidemic,” Governor Newsom said. “So many of California’s homeless — whether they’re families, veterans, victims of rent spikes, or survivors fleeing domestic violence — are invisible and left behind by our society.”

A poll released around the same time as Newsom’s speech found that nearly half of California’s residents said they could not afford to live in the state. The new legislation is geared at preventing homelessness before it happens, as well as addressing how to help those already living on the streets.

One preventative measure includes a cap on rent prices to protect low-income renters from discrimination. Another new measure gives multiple counties throughout the state, including Oakland, Berkeley and San Jose, the ability to build emergency homeless shelters.

Governor Newsom sent a letter to members of the Governor’s Council of Regional Homeless Advisors, asking them to identify steps for dealing with chronic street homelessness. The council will have a meeting later this week, where they are expected to lay out plans for combating the crisis at the local level.

“I know city councils all around the state are working hard to reduce homelessness and it’s underlying causes,” Governor Newsom emphasized. “But we’ve got to have their backs, they cannot do it alone.”