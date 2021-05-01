Calif. extradition request delayed for Harvey Weinstein

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

An extradition request for disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was delayed in a New York Court. During a hearing on Friday, a judge granted Weinstein 30 days to fight his extradition to Los Angeles.

This came after Weinstein was indicted by the Los Angeles District Attorney with a warrant issued for his arrest. Weinstein is facing charges of rape and sexual assault after five women accused him of abuse over a decade-long time span.

“The 30 day period now begins,” Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case said. “I don’t know that we need to come back short of motions or from you, or from the governor, saying that we’re fighting or disapproving of the transfer. I would think at the end of the 30 day period, if I don’t hear from anybody, then California would make arrangements to have him transferred.”

Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year sentence in New York after being convicted of rape back in March of 2020.