Calif. extradition request delayed for Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City. - The jury in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial hinted it was struggling to reach agreement on the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault as day four of deliberations ended February 21, 2020 without a verdict. The 12 jurors asked New York state Judge James Burke whether they could be hung on one or both of the top counts but unanimous on the three lesser counts. The disgraced movie mogul, 67, faces life in prison if the jury of seven men and five women convict him of a variety of sexual misconduct charges in New York. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

An extradition request for disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was delayed in a New York Court. During a hearing on Friday, a judge granted Weinstein 30 days to fight his extradition to Los Angeles.

This came after Weinstein was indicted by the Los Angeles District Attorney with a warrant issued for his arrest. Weinstein is facing charges of rape and sexual assault after five women accused him of abuse over a decade-long time span.

“The 30 day period now begins,” Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case said. “I don’t know that we need to come back short of motions or from you, or from the governor, saying that we’re fighting or disapproving of the transfer. I would think at the end of the 30 day period, if I don’t hear from anybody, then California would make arrangements to have him transferred.”

Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year sentence in New York after being convicted of rape back in March of 2020.

