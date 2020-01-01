Calif. Democrat Party pays nearly $3M in settlements to former chairman’s sexual assault accusers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:17 PM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

In a Friday statement, California’s Democrat Party announced it has reached settlements with the five staff members and activists who sued Eric Bauman last year. The former chairman was facing allegations of discrimination, assault and unwanted sexual advances.

In one case, Bauman’s former assistant received $1.75 million after he alleged the former chairman forced him to perform sexual acts several times without his consent.

The other two lawsuits against Bauman, which settled for nearly $1.8 million combined, claimed Bauman regularly groped, verbally harassed and racially discriminated the plaintiffs.

The lawsuits also said these actions were able to continue within the party because its top leadership looked the other way. Plaintiffs said they failed to confront Bauman when the claims were brought to their attention.

However, the California Democrat Party has failed to acknowledge they committed any wrongdoing.

The same holds true for Bauman, who resigned from his post months after the claims came forward. The former chairman previously said he looked forward to being completely vindicated so he could return to fighting for the values of the Democrat Party.

“When I listen to the anger of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and the Tea Party, I don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “I don’t know how it’s possible to be so heartless.”

More recently, he said he is pleased “we can all move forward and focus our collective energy on continuing the big blue wave” that he said “began in California during his tenure as chair.”

The $3.8 million, including the legal costs from the allegations brought forth against Bauman, will put a significant dent in the California Democrat Party’s funds.