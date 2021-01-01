Trending

Calif. COVID-19 vaccine recipient dies hours after being vaccinated

A member of staff used a needle and a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to prepare a dose at a vaccination health center in Cardiff, South Wales’ on December 8, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

A California resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in December died after receiving a vaccine. The individual reportedly perished in Placer County, California on Thursday, several hours after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

They reportedly contracted the virus in December, and despite a CDC recommendation to not get vaccinated within 90 days of a positive test, received the vaccine.

While it is unclear which COVID-19 vaccine the patient received, health officials said people should not be too quick to blame the vaccine for the death.

“We know that the severe allergic reactions that occur following immunization, the vast majority of those occur 15-30 minutes following immunization, so something that occurred several hours later is probably not the severe allergic reaction, anaphylaxis, that we worry about,” Dr. Dean Blumberg said, infectious disease expert at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said multiple agencies are investigating the death.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Rounds Speaks Out Against Holding Impeachment Trial

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE