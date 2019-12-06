Calif. Congressman Duncan Hunter to resign

OAN Newsroom

California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter has announced his intent to resign from office. In a Friday statement, Hunter thanked his constituents for trusting him to represent the state’s 50th district for the last 11 years.

“Shortly after the holidays, I will resign from Congress,” stated Hunter. “It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years.”

This announcement followed his recent conviction on one count of conspiracy to convert campaign funds to personal use. Hunter admitted to knowingly misusing more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses and said he “made mistakes.” Reports said he faces up to five years in prison and a hefty fine. He is due in court for sentencing next March.

The outgoing congressman defended his plea during a recent interview with a local California news station.

“Not a single dime of taxpayer money is involved in this,” said Hunter. “The plea that I accepted was misuse of my own campaign funds, of which I pled guilty to only one count, (and) I think it’s important that people know that I did make mistakes.”

He said he hopes his wife, who was also indicted for the misuse of campaign funds, will avoid jail time so she can stay at home with their children.

“Whatever my time in custody is, I will take that hit,” he said. “My only hope is that the judge does not sentence my wife to jail…I think my kids need a mom in the home.”