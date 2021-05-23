Calif. boy scout repaints American flag memorial for eagle scout project

OAN Newsroom

A Fresno, California life rank boy scout organized and carried out a campaign to restore a patriotic memorial in his hometown. Christian Juvet, 17, decided to transform a neglected American flag memorial located in Roeding Park for his eagle scout project.

The Calif. teen said he had noticed the concrete monument had fallen into disarray and was covered in dirt and graffiti. After that, he simply decided to do some research on how to restore it.

He found that it had originally consisted of a bed of red, white and blue flowers following WWII in honor of veterans. Upon discovering this information, Juvet knew it was time to restore the memorial to its former glory.

Juvet teamed up with Beautify Fresno, Fresno’s city manager, and the park’s department to take on the challenge. In addition, he also organized family, friends and some fellow scouts to help accomplish the task.

The project took about a month to complete and a lot of hard work, but Juvet says it all paid off in the end. The hopeful eagle scout expressed that he is passionate about art and his community, so this made it the perfect project for him.