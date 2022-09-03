Calif. asks residents not to charge electric vehicles

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:17 PM PT – Saturday, September 3, 2022

California is advising residents not to charge their electric vehicles. This request comes just days after the State passed legislation to phase out gas powered cars by 2035.

This week, the Golden State’s grid operator asked motorists not to charge their vehicles during peak hours citing the scorching heat and high energy consumption. 40 percent of Americans electric vehicles are registered in California. This statistic has led critics to ask how so much electricity usage would be nationally feasible. However, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) said the answer to that question is more green energy investments.

“We recognize that we needed to do more in terms of de-risking our transition to green energy,” Newsom said. “We are not doing anything except accelerating, I mentioned what we are doing on permitting and procurement, accelerating that transition to low carbon-renewable sources of energy.”

Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.) took to Twitter. There, he referred to this request as the type of governance Democrats want nationwide.

California is now telling people to “avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles” from 4-9pm. This from the same state that’s going to force everyone to buy electric cars by 2035. This is what Democrat control looks like—and they want it nationwide. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/8tS3KsQWqR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 31, 2022

The State is currently getting scorched by a record-breaking heat-wave. It’s expected to be 10-to-20 degrees warmer than normal across the State throughout this Labor Day weekend, with temperatures reaching 115-degrees in the inland valleys and into the triple digits along the coast. The National Weather Service is calling it an extraordinary heat event.

Although the sweltering temperatures will have residents cranking up air-conditioners, fans and swamp coolers, California is asking residents to set their thermostats to 78-degrees to cut back on energy usage. The State has issued a Flex Alert. The alert calls on residents to conserve energy in the afternoon and in the evening hours.