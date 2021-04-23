Trending

Caitlyn Jenner files initial paperwork in bid for Calif. governor

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Caitlyn Jenner attends the 60th Anniversary party for the Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

Former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her bid for California governor.

In a tweet on Friday, Jenner confirmed the news, saying “California is worth fighting for.”

Jenner’s campaign confirmed the Republican has filed initial paperwork to replace Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference about the newly reopened Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, April 23, 2021. Heavy rainstorms in January 2021 caused a landslide, which closed the scenic highway. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

The former Olympic athlete has reportedly assembled a team of top Republican aides with the help of Brad Parscale, a personal friend and President Trump’s former campaign manager.

