Caitlyn Jenner files initial paperwork in bid for Calif. governor

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

Former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her bid for California governor.

In a tweet on Friday, Jenner confirmed the news, saying “California is worth fighting for.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner’s campaign confirmed the Republican has filed initial paperwork to replace Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election.

The former Olympic athlete has reportedly assembled a team of top Republican aides with the help of Brad Parscale, a personal friend and President Trump’s former campaign manager.